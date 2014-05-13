Chicago Bears strike deals with rookies Fales, Carey

The Chicago Bears annually sign their rookie draft class before any other NFL team. This year has been no different.
The team announced Tuesday that second-round defensive tackle Ego Ferguson, fourth-round running back Ka'Deem Carey, sixth-round punter Pat O'Donnell and seventh-round tackle Charles Leno Jr. have agreed to four-year contracts. That brings the total number of Bears players in the fold to six; fourth-round safety Brock Vereen and sixth-round quarterback David Fales came to terms on Monday.
Carey is one of the more intriguing third-day picks in the league. As a strong inside runner with soft hands, he has a lot of great traits as a running back without anything standing out. That was the same scouting report we heard about Matt Forte when he was coming out of Tulane. Carey has a chance to be one of the most intriguing backup running backs in the league for an already-loaded Bears offense.
We'll let you know when the Bears sign the rest of their draft class. The only remaining unsigned draft picks are first-round cornerback Kyle Fuller and third-round defensive tackle Will Sutton.