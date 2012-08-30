Chicago Bears sport orange pants in 'Madden NFL 13'

On Wednesday, we told you about Marcus Thomas, the New York Giants' defensive lineman upset with the makers of "Madden NFL 13" after they botched his photo in the latest edition of the popular video game.
Now an entire franchise has reason to gripe.
Jake Flannigan of Comcast SportsNet Chicago reported Thursday that the Chicago Bears are the victims of a team-wide wardrobe malfunction.
In the game, Chicago wears white jerseys and orange pants on the road. That's a sharp departure from reality.
In real life, the Bears have worn white jerseys and navy pants on the road since 1984. White tops with white pants have seen a little action, too, for what Flannigan calls the team's "storm trooper look." A third combination, navy tops with white bottoms are employed when the home team prefers white tops, but orange pants have never been a staple.
"I can't recall that they have ever sported orange pants in the history of the organization dating back to when the club was founded in 1919 at A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company in Decatur," Flannigan wrote.
Granted, larger problems face today's world, but in the arena of digitized gridiron heroes, this is a pretty big deal.