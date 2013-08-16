Around the League

Chicago Bears rookie Kyle Long shows dominant traits

Published: Aug 16, 2013 at 09:33 AM
Chris Wesseling

Peter King of TheMMQB.com wrote Friday that Chicago Bears first-round draft pick Kyle Long is one of the best rookies he's seen during this summer's training-camp tour.

Long's performance through two preseason games has more than justified the hype. Despite starting just four games at guard in his one year at Oregon, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft has won the majority of his matchups against the defensive lines of the Carolina Panthers and San Diego Chargers. In fact, he's been downright beastly at times.

Joining the Bears' starting lineup for the first time Thursday night against the Chargers, Long and rookie right tackle Jordan Mills paved the way for Matt Forte's 74 yards and one touchdown on eight carries, and the Bears converted 67 percent of their third downs.

It won't be long before incumbent veterans James Brown and J'Marcus Webb are out of the picture altogether, with both rookies comprising the right side of the line to start the season.

"I can tell you that from practice ... (Long) is not making incremental increases in his play," Bears coach Marc Trestman said after Thursday's game, via the Chicago Tribune. "He's really ascending a little quicker than that."

Long still is learning technique, but he arguably was the most athletic interior lineman in his draft class. Throw in a pedigree as Hall of Famer Howie's son and St. Louis Rams sack artist Chris' brother, and there is potential for Kyle to develop into one of the NFL's most feared guards.

