Chicago Bears reportedly interested in Brandon Moore

Brandon Moore has been a nine-year starter at guard with the New York Jets, but will turn 33 years old in June. Reportedly, there hasn't been much contact with the organization.
The Chicago Bearscould make a play for Moore in free agency, a source told ESPN Chicago's Michael C. Wright. The Bears' offensive line issues have been well-documented, and Moore was a Pro Bowl selection in 2011. He hasn't missed a game since 2003.
Around The League's Chris Wesseling ranks Moore as the third-most talented guard available in free agency. The only concern is his age.