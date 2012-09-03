Chicago Bears release Brian Price, sign Amobi Okoye

Defensive tackle Brian Price's stay with the Chicago Bears was a brief one. Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reports the Bears have informed Price of his release.
A second round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010, Price battled injury issues and personal tragedy (his sister passed away) during this offseason. The Bears sent the Buccaneers a 2012 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for Price last month, but he couldn't make a consistent impact in the preseason.
The move opened up a spot on the roster for veteran Amobi Okoye, who was signed to a one-year contract, another player that was recently dumped by the Bucs.