Chicago Bears on the prowl for running back help

Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
Desperately searching for help in the backfield, the team also brought in unemployed running backs Javon Ringer and Phillip Tanner, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.
One month removed from May's draft, the Bears are paper thin at the position behind Matt Forte. Coach Marc Trestman used Forte as his bell-cow runner one season ago, with the starter amassing 940 snaps to just 140 for the since-departed Michael Bush. The only other back on the roster is Michael Ford, a second-year runner who didn't register a carry last season.
Ringer has battled knee injuries throughout his career and didn't see action in 2013. Tanner piled up just 149 yards over three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, telling us all we need to know about the running back market here in April.
Considering Chicago has no known interest in looking at the released Chris Johnson, we continue to view the Bears as a logical candidate to add a runner in the draft.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys begin the offseason Roster Reset series with the AFC West and dive into the ATL mailbag.