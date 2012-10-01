Chicago Bears' Matt Forte will play vs. Dallas Cowboys

The best way for the Chicago Bears to limit Jay Cutler's exposure on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys is to run the ball plenty -- and it looks like they'll get the chance.
The Chicago Bears have listed running back Matt Forte as active for Monday night's game. He told teammates earlier that he would be active and ready to go for the game.
The Bears had planned to work out Forte before the game in an effort to determine his playing time depending upon how much pain he can handle, according to a source who had spoken to NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Chicago survived without Forte against the St. Louis Rams in Week 3, but the team's offensive line did not play particularly well. Michael Bush didn't find many running lanes and Cutler wasn't protected that well. The Bears' defense just overwhelmed the Rams and quarterback Sam Bradford.
In Monday night's matchup of leaky offensive lines, the best running game may win. Forte's return gives the Bears a huge boost.