Chicago Bears' Johnny Knox's season in doubt

Johnny Knox didn't participate in OTAs with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and it doesn't appear he'll be back on the field any time soon as he continues to recover from a serious spine injury.
Knox said Wednesday he lost 30 pounds following back surgery. He said he's gained back 10 pounds since, but isn't rushing his return. Knox acknowledged his playing status for the 2012 is in doubt.
"I'm not in (any) rush," Knox said, according to the team's radio network. This is my spine, the core of my body that I'm dealing with."
Knox was injured on Dec. 11, when he was hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Anthony Hargrove as he tried to recover his own fumble following a 17-yard reception. Seattle safety Kam Chancellor poked the ball out of Knox's hands, and as he went to the ground to recover the ball, Hargrove hit the receiver's upper body, bending his torso backward.
Knox said he still has not watched a replay of the injury. Despite his uncertainty about the upcoming season, Knox is confident he will play again.
"I want to get back out there at the beginning of the season, but who knows?" he told the Chicago Tribune. "We're going to see how that turns out."