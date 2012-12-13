Chicago Bears' Jay Cutler has sprained MCL, report says

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported Thursday that the Bears quarterback has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee.
The Bears list Cutler on their injury report with neck and knee injuries. He's expected to fully participate in Friday's practice and start in Sunday's big game against the Green Bay Packers.
Bears coach Lovie Smith said he wasn't worried about Cutler's mobility, but it's notable the team did not mention his knee injury when he was knocked out of last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears only said that Cutler hurt his neck.
Cutler famously was knocked out of the NFC Championship Game against the Packers in the 2010 season by a sprained MCL, but Biggs reports this injury isn't as serious.
UPDATE:Bears coach Lovie Smith said Friday, via ESPNChicago.com, that Cutler doesn't have a problem with his knee, even though it's listed on the injury report.
"Believe me, I know there is a guy that reported that there is a problem with the knee, but there is no problem with the knee," Smith said. "Jay is good to go. We are hoping he'll play the best game he's ever been able to play."