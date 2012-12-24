Chicago Bears give Patrick Mannelly one-year extension

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one-year contract extension with veteran long snapper Patrick Mannelly through 2013.
The team announced the deal Monday.
Mannelly holds the franchise record for games played (230) and seasons (15). He is the only player from the 1998 draft still with the team that picked him.
General manager Phil Emery says Mannelly "epitomizes" what the Bears are looking for in terms of "excellence in performance and great leadership."
