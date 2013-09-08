Chicago Bears force turnovers, beat Cincinnati Bengals

Charles Tillman and an aging Chicago Bears defense held the Cincinnati Bengals at bay long enough for Jay Cutler to get coach Marc Trestman's offense in gear in Sunday's 24-21 season-opening victory.
Peanut Tillman had two first-half interceptions in his matchup with Bengals all-world wide receiver A.J. Green. Tillman battled dehydration that kept him off the field for portions of the game.
How the Bears' defense would look without Brian Urlacher was a big question mark entering the season. The answer: Rely on stud veteran defensive backs who force turnovers.
A forced fumble by cornerback Tim Jennings (following a ghastly Cutler interception) set up the Bears' final go-ahead score -- a 19-yard pass from Cutler to Brandon Marshall.
Coming out of the half, Cutler got Chciago in gear by spreading the ball around in a fairly balanced offense.
However, on the decisive drive, Cutler went back to his security blanket, hitting Marshall three times on the drive for 63 yards and the winning score.
Trestman probably will hope his offense clicks earlier in upcoming weeks, so as not to rely on an opportunistic defense. But in his first NFL game with the head job, Trestman will take the win.