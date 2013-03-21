Chicago Bears' Evan Rodriguez arrested in Miami

A Chicago Bears fullback has been charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer in Miami.
Jail records obtained by NFL.com show 24-year-old Evan Rodriguez was arrested early Thursday. He was being held in the Miami-Dade County Jail on $1,500 bail after being booked at 5:32 a.m.
According to the report, Rodriguez failed to cooperate with police who were investigating a traffic accident. Rodriguez, who was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the accident, refused to provide information to officers at the scene, the report said.
Rodriguez raised his voice to officers saying "I don't need this, I'm an NFL player," according to the report. After screaming at officers and interfering with the police's investigation of the accident, Rodriguez was placed under arrest, the report states.
The report said that Rodriguez had the smell of alcohol on his breath and was slurring his speech at the time of his arrest.
"We are currently gathering information to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the situation," the statement said.
Rodriguez went to Temple University, where he was a tight end. He played in 12 games for the Bears in 2012, starting in five of them.
Further details about Rodriguez's arrest were not immediately available. An attorney wasn't listed on jail records.
Rodriguez, who was a rookie with the Bears last season and started five games, was in Miami training with teammate Brandon Marshall, along with wide Alshon Jeffery and tight end Martellus Bennett, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.