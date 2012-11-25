Chicago Bears debuting revamped O-line vs. Vikings

It's a big Sunday in Chicago. The Bears, now 7-3, will try to end a two-game losing streak to the Minnesota Vikings. Jay Cutler is expected to return to the lineup from a concussion.
Most importantly, Sunday marks the debut of the Bears offensive line 2.0. First-round pick Gabe Carimi was benched for Jonathan Scott at right tackle. Guard Chilo Rachal left the team on Wednesday, tried to come back, but it was too late. The Bears no longer wanted him; his season is over. Chris Spencer will replace him in the lineup.
There are only so many moves the Bears can make to improve their pass protection. They have pushed all their chips to the middle of the table. Then again, maybe it's not about the line.
"Jay Cutler hides those problems, no one can cure those problems," Mike Lombardi said on NFL Network's "First of the Field."
Cutler's big arm and ability to make plays under pressure helps out his line. Jason Campell's slow decision exacerbates the line's problem. Then again, as offensive coordinator Mike Tice pointed out, sometimes the offensive line was beaten on three step drops.
That's all on the offensive line, and we are curious to see how they react with their new players after getting called out publicly all week.