Chicago Bears beat New York Jets; Cutler throws two TDs

Published: Sep 22, 2014 at 06:02 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Chicago Bears took advantage of early mistakes by the sloppy New York Jets.

Then they had to hold their breath before hanging on for a 27-19 victory Monday night.

Jay Cutler threw two touchdown passes to Martellus Bennett and Ryan Mundy returned an interception 45 yards for a score. Cutler finished 23 of 38 for 225 yards and Alshon Jeffery caught eight passes for 105 yards for the Bears, who got a 45-yard field goal from Robbie Gould to make it an eight-point game with 3:10 remaining.

The Jets (1-2) had one last opportunity to tie, getting into Bears territory on Geno Smith's 51-yard pass to Greg Salas. But Jeremy Kerley was out of bounds when he caught Smith's desperation fourth-down heave from the Bears 9.

Cutler took a knee three times to seal the victory for the Bears (2-1).

"Right now I feel I'm very intelligent on the field," said Bennett, now in his seventh NFL season. "The game is getting a lot easier. I know the offense better. I know what Jay wants."

Smith was 26 of 43 for 316 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions -- and nearly had a few others. Kerley finished with seven catches for 81 yards, and almost came up with a diving grab off a tipped pass in the end zone on the final drive.

"There were some plays you wish you could have back," Jets coach Rex Ryan said.

The Jets lost wide receiver Eric Decker in the first half to a hamstring injury after he was questionable for the game with tightness in the hamstring.

The Bears went up 14-0 just over 5 minutes into the game.

On New York's second play from scrimmage, Smith didn't see Mundy lurking in the flat as he floated a screen pass to Chris Johnson. Mundy stepped in front of the toss and ran untouched into the end zone for a 45-yard score.

It was the sixth-year veteran's third career interception, and first score.

After the Jets stopped the Bears on three plays on their first offensive series, rookie Jalen Saunders dropped Patrick O'Donnell's punt at his 40 and it was recovered by Ahmad Dixon. Cutler threw deep down the right sideline to Jeffery one play later, and cornerback Darrin Walls was called for pass interference to put the ball at the Jets 7.

Three plays later, Cutler rolled right and found Bennett in the back of the end zone to make it 14-0 -- and get the MetLife Stadium crowd booing.

"There is a little lack of respect for me as a tight end," Bennett said. "It's kind of like a chip on my shoulder. They never really mention me."

The Jets got on the scoreboard on their next possession, capping an 11-play, 55-drive with Nick Folk's 43-yard field goal.

Chicago answered with a 15-play, 79-yard drive helped by cornerback Antonio Allen's holding penalty on a third-down incompletion by Cutler. Gould's 24-yard field goal gave the Bears a 17-3 lead 66 seconds into the second quarter.

The Jets got their next series off to a good start with a 43-yard completion to rookie tight end Jace Amaro, but they stalled in the red zone again, settling for a 28-yard field goal.

New York got closer with a 77-yard drive on which Kerley accounted for 51 -- including a 19-yard touchdown that cut the deficit 17-13.

A video review reversed a call late in the half on which the Jets might have taken the lead. Cutler was sacked by David Harris and lost the ball, but was declared down by contact. A review showed Cutler had fumbled, but Demario Davis' return to the end zone was negated because the whistle had blown.

The Jets then went three-and-out.

Chicago opened the second half aggressively, marching 80 yards on six plays and capping the drive with Bennett's 13-yard touchdown catch to make it 24-13.

The Bears nearly had a 12-yard TD by Marshall, but it was wiped out by an illegal hands to the face penalty on left guard Michael Ola, who started for the injured Matt Slauson.

The Jets also blew a possible scoring drive when Smith was intercepted by rookie Kyle Fuller on a poorly thrown pass to David Nelson in the end zone on first-and-10 from the Bears 18.

"You can't force it in that situation," Ryan said. "You learn from it."

Folk's 22-yard field goal late in the third quarter made it 24-16. His 42-yarder with 9:52 remaining got the Jets within five points.

NOTES: Bears fullback Tony Fiammetta injured a hamstring and safety Chris Conte hurt his left shoulder. Neither returned. ... Mundy also sat out portions of the game with a shoulder injury.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW