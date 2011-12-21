Chicago-area dealership handing out cars if Bears blank Pack

When the Packershost the Bears on Christmas night, one Chicago-area car dealership is betting the house that Green Bay will generate, at very least, a safety.
Sawicki Motors, in Rochelle, Ill., is promising free cars to customers if the Bears shut out the Packers.
It's a mildly outrageous promotion, considering Aaron Rodgers and friends are churning out an NFL-best 34.3 points per game.
Tantalized drivers might want to think this one over, too, because there's an expensive catch here: You have to purchase a car by Friday to enter the contest.
Then, if the Packers are held scoreless, the boys over at Sawicki will refund the dough. The dealership's website advertises a selection of Cadillacs, Buicks and Chevrolets, but sales manager Ron Matula described a less-than-frantic response.
"Bears fans mostly have been laughing about it because the likelihood (of a shutout) is not that great," Matula told the Rockford Register Star. "None of the Packers fans have called me names or swore at me yet. They have just been saying 'It's not going to happen.' "
It hasn't happened since 2006, when Chicago shut out Green Bay in the season opener, and this high-rolling cadre of car salesmen is banking it won't take place Sunday.