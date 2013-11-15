Around the League

Presented By

Cheers for Bad Santa, jeers to Chargers tailgate fail

Published: Nov 15, 2013 at 05:40 AM

Welcome to the Around The League End Around, a weekly look back at the world of the NFL. Dan Hanzus serves as your guide.

It was a good week for ...

1. Ron Rivera: We have a Disney movie coming together in real time here, people. NARRATOR: Ron was always the nice guy who played it safe. Then one day he woke up ... and it all changed. This summer -- a little guts goes a long way. Mario Lopez is ... Riverboat Ron.

2. Tavon Austin: OK, there's the Tavon Austin all the draft experts told us about. So who was the dude on the field for the first nine weeks? What fortified basement did Austin escape from?

3. Ed Reed: Reed went from benched, to released, to a potentially prominent role with Rex Ryan's defense in the span of four days. New York Jets fans are suspicious over all this excitement. Where's the banana peel?

It was a bad week for ...

1. Jeff Ireland: The Miami Dolphins general manager has his hands full these days. In addition to a bullying imbroglio and Miami's on-field product collapsing into itself, Ireland's signed business card floated around social media earlier this week. Think the #FIRELAND army took advantage of this unique opportunity to fax, email or directly call the GM's office?

2. Cowboys fans: You realize it's happening again, right? They've sucked you into their twisted version of "Groundhog Day." The serpentine voyage to 8-8 is right on course.

3. Arian Foster: The Texans running back had back surgery on Thursday. I hope you're not one of the fantasy owners who read about Foster's offseason health woes and 1,115 touches the previous three seasons and thought, "Eh, we're cool."

What the What?

TMZ reported this week that Rob Gronkowski will appear in the new "Entourage" movie. This perhaps was the least surprising news in the history of mankind.

Turtle notwithstanding, I'm not exactly sure who has been clamoring for a full-feature version of the bro-tastic HBO series. Still, this at least counts as a legitimate off-the-field project for the Patriots tight end.

Other aspects of The Business of Gronk have had a decidedly C-list sheen to them. Gronktinis. An animated series. Off-brand energy drinks. Grönk Flakes, featuring packaging in which Gronk's head appears to be photoshopped onto the body of D.J. Qualls.

Who's steering the ship here? Who's protecting the Gronk brand? I don't want to see a haggard and broke Gronkowski talking about how he "trusted the wrong people" in a 2027 episode of "A Football Life."

OOH KILL 'EM

Last year, it was all about "Gangnam Style." (cringe) In 2013, NFL players are doing the "Cousin TerRio." Much respect to Justin Tucker, who bravely defied underground kicker anti-celebration legislation that was quietly put into effect after The Bill Gramatica ACL Apocalypse of 2001.

Tweet of the week

As always, I implore you to enjoy these types of tweets without context. But if you must ...

Hero of the Week: Rob Ryan

How could you not love Rob Ryan? You think Jerrah stares at old pics of Bad Santa on the Cowboys sideline while listening to Katy Perry mid-tempo ballads on loop? I do.

Villain of the Week: Tailgate fun-destroyers

Jesse Unger, a 27-year-old Chargers fan, received a $280 ticket last month for throwing a football during a tailgate in the Qualcomm Stadium parking lot. Seriously.

According to San Diego Municipal Code 59.0502 -- enforced by a San Diego police officer patrolling the lot prior to Chargers-Colts game -- one cannot "intentionally throw, discharge, launch or spill any solid object (including footballs, baseballs, frisbees and other such devices) or liquid substance or otherwise cause subject or substance to be thrown, discharged, launched, spilled, or to become airborne."

My head hurts from the stupidity.

Football tossing and tailgating go together like Rice and Montana. Thankfully, a local judge cut through the madness and let Unger off the hook. Now the Chargers and the city of San Diego have to put their heads together to chase dunderheaded tyranny from their parking lot.

Read Option(al)

"Sorry, Wrong Jonathan Martin" -- Jonathan Martin, The New York Times

Martin is a political reporter for The New York Times. Thousands of people on Twitter believe he's the controversial Dolphins right tackle. Apparently Martin's avatar -- featuring Lyndon B. Johnson's two beagles resting on the south lawn of the White House -- didn't connect as a giveaway in this case of mistaken identity.

"What Happened at Brian Holloway's House?" -- Jay Caspian Kang, Grantland

Remember the story a couple months back about the retired Patriots tackle whose house got trashed by rowdy teens while he was out of town? Well, there was more to it. A lot more.

Until next time ...

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW