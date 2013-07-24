Chaz Schilens signs with Detroit Lions for WR depth

The Lions on Tuesday signed free-agent wide receiver Chaz Schilens to a one-year contract, the team announced. He's a stretch to make the roster.
After Schilens played the first four years of his career with the Oakland Raiders, he managed just 28 catches for the New York Jets in 2012. Having never topped 29 receptions as a pro, Schilens screams "possession" man.
Schilens now joins a pass-catching group that includes Ryan Broyles, Nate Burleson and the NFL's finest wideout in Calvin Johnson. Schilens also will compete for snaps with Patrick Edwards, Mike Thomas and rookie Corey Fuller as Detroit's quest for a viable second wideout option rages on. Our bet is on Broyles, if he can stay healthy.
The Lions also pondered adding free agents Laurent Robinson and Steve Breaston, according to the team's website, but Detroit's 90-man roster now is full with the signing of Schilens.