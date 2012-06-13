Chase Daniel breaks thumb during Saints practice

The New Orleans Saints' quarterback depth chart already was unsightly without Drew Brees. Now things are just getting ugly.
Saints interim coach Joe Vitt announced Wednesday that Chase Daniel has a hairline fracture and sprain of the thumb on his right throwing hand. Vitt said Daniel won't throw for two and a half weeks. The quarterback was injured in practice earlier this week when he hit his hand on a teammate's helmet.
Vitt also said that second-year defensive end Greg Romeus tore his anterior cructiate ligament during OTA practices.
With Daniel temporarily joining Brees among the ranks of the unavailable, the only healthy quarterbacks on the roster are Sean Canfield and the recently signed Luke McCown. Canfield has never thrown an NFL pass, and McCown threw a lot of bad ones last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the team done with minicamps, this isn't a huge setback for the Saints, but it does offer another reminder that life without Drew Brees isn't much of a life at all.