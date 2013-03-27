Chase Blackburn tweets he's joining Carolina Panthers

After starting 15 games at middle linebacker for the New York Giants last season, free agent Chase Blackburn was replaced by former Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Connor.
Now, the two are trading places. Blackburn agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Panthers, The Star-Ledger reported Wednesday. Blackburn confirmed the deal on Twitter.
The Giants reportedly had "mild interest" in re-signing Blackburn, but only for one year at the veteran's minimum salary. The linebacker reportedly found a two-year contract with new Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman, a former Giants executive.
Stretched as a full-time starter last season for the first time in his eight-year career, Blackburn will play a backup role behind Luke Kuechly, Jon Beason and Thomas Davis in Carolina. The Panthers needed the insurance policy after James Anderson defected to the Chicago Bears.