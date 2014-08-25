Charlie Whitehurst still Titans' No. 2 quarterback

It's only the preseason, but put your hands together for this year's collection of Tennessee Titans quarterbacks.
Jake Locker's lofty 119.9 passer rating sits nestled between Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan, while rookie Zach Mettenberger's 504 yards passing in August currently leads the NFL.
Mettenberger's production hasn't altered the team's pecking order under center, though, with coach Ken Whisenhunt telling reporters Sunday that the No. 2 job still belongs to veteran Charlie Whitehurst.
"Charlie's had a very good preseason, too, and a very good camp," said Whisenhunt, per the Tennessean. "I've said Charlie was the two coming in, and I don't think that is going to change."
With Whitehurst nursing an injury to his throwing hand, it's unclear if he'll play in Thursday's final preseason tilt against the Minnesota Vikings. Whisenhunt didn't dismiss the idea of Mettenberger earning the start.
The rookie has compiled a 68.6 completion percentage at an impressive 9.9 yards per attempt, which ranks fourth in the NFL. We're intrigued/concerned with Mettenberger's elongated throwing motion, but quarterbacks come in all different shapes and sizes. Whisenhunt so far has done a solid job with his.
