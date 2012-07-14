Charlie Weis: Brady Quinn could start in NFL for me

Quinn started nine games for a Cleveland team in 2009 that resembled something out of the 1930s, barely throwing the ball. (Case in point: in their first win of the 2009, a 6-3 snoozer against the Buffalo Bills, Derek Anderson completed two passes for 23 yards -- ALL GAME.) Quinn was traded to the Denver Broncos the following season for Peyton Hillis and became a ghost lost in the fury of Tim Tebow's starting run with the team.