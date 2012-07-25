Charlie Peprah released by Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have released defensive back Charlie Peprah, the veteran who stepped in for an injured Nick Collins last season.
Peprah told Jason Wilde of ESPN Milwaukee he had been released and shared his disappointment Wednesday.
"I appreciate all the fans for their support," Peprah told Tyler Dunne of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Even the ones who weren't supportive, I appreciate them, too. That made me work even harder. Man, it was a dream come true to play for the Packers. Not many people can say they played for a historic franchise like this, and be a part of a Super Bowl team. It's hard to be happy about that right now, but I know, looking back at my career, five or six years later, I know it's something I'll be blessed to have been a part of."
Peprah started 25 games over the past two seasons for the Packers, including 11 games in 2010, when Green Bay won Super Bowl XLV. Last season, he collected 94 tackles and five interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
"It's tough to leave your compadres," Peprah told Wilde. "You have a bond with those guys. Who knows? I could come back. I don't have any grudges."
Peprah started his career in Green Bay but signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2009. He re-signed with the Packers in 2010.