Charlie Peprah released by Green Bay Packers

"I appreciate all the fans for their support," Peprah told Tyler Dunne of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Even the ones who weren't supportive, I appreciate them, too. That made me work even harder. Man, it was a dream come true to play for the Packers. Not many people can say they played for a historic franchise like this, and be a part of a Super Bowl team. It's hard to be happy about that right now, but I know, looking back at my career, five or six years later, I know it's something I'll be blessed to have been a part of."