Charlie Johnson: Minnesota Vikings winning is for real

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Charlie Johnson doesn't expect the masses to buy into the team's 3-1 start. The franchise was dismissed before the season started, but it has been competitive in every outing, and turned heads after knocking off the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago.
Johnson ackowledged that even some of the team's newer players needed that victory to show them what the Vikings are capable of accomplishing.
"One, we won," Johnson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press, "but two, nobody really thought that we could compete with them. And so for us to come out and play well and show some of these guys that if we stick to what we're doing and we play, we can hang with anybody."
Minnesota has a chance to maintain its shared lead in the NFC North with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. A 4-1 start would still have its doubters, but there's a lot to like about this Vikings team. Its quarterback play, the return of Adrian Peterson and the NFL's eighth-ranked defense all sit on top of the list, but October will tell us much more about what we have in Minnesota this season.