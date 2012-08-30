Charlie Batch, Pittsburgh Steelers hold off Jimmy Clausen, Carolina Panthers

Notes: Pittsburgh rookie LB Sean Spence, the team's third-round pick in the NFL draft, was taken off the field on a cart with a left knee injury in the third quarter ... Pittsburgh WR Mike Wallace, who signed his one-year tender on Tuesday, did not dress for the Steelers. Wallace will become eligible to start practice on Friday, though the Steelers don't return to the practice field until next week ... Carolina LB Jon Beason did not play again. Beason has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout camp ... Both teams open the season on Sept. 9, when the Steelers play in Denver and the Panthers visit Tampa Bay.