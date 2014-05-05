Around the League

Presented By

Charley Casserly: Johnny Manziel won't go in 1st round

Published: May 05, 2014 at 08:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Everything is on the table with Johnny Manziel. That's part of his appeal.

You never know what's coming from play to play or from game to game. Manziel's unpredictability works on a macro level too. He could have a career like Michael Vick, Drew Brees or Vince Young, and none of it would be particularly surprising. We certainly don't know what's going to happen to Manziel this week.

Most analysts have Manziel going in the draft's top 10. There is increased speculation lately that the St. Louis Ramsmight take Manziel, who would displace quarterback Sam Bradford. And then there is our resident NFL Media general manager, Charley Casserly, who doesn't even have Manziel going in the first round of his latest mock draft.

I sit right behind Casserly when he's in Los Angeles and know how much research goes into his mock drafts. He spends all day on the phone with executives around the league; it's not coming out of thin air.

Casserly doesn't see Manziel as a top-10 talent and that view is shared by most teams, Casserly says. That is a long-held view for many of the decision-makers. Casserly spoke with eight executives back in January. Only one of the eight believed Manziel was a top-15 talent.

How to watch the NFL draft

Roger-Goodell-140502-PQ.jpg

With the 2014 NFL Draft fast approaching, find out how to catch all the action from Radio City Music Hall on NFL Network.  **More ...**

Casserly's sources simply don't see the Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars or Minnesota Vikings taking Manziel in the first round. Speaking with Around The League on Monday, Casserly felt strongly that Cleveland's staff was not interested in Manziel.

Of course, not everyone agrees. Our draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has Manziel going at No. 4 to Cleveland in his mock draft. ESPN suggested Monday they expect the Browns to take Manziel at No. 4, if he's available. This is the time of year when practically every scenario is covered. You can find a mock draft or report covering nearly any possibility, and then you can find another report disputing the fact.

Only three days left until we finally learn the truth.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down draft news and rumors and predicts headlines for the week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.