Charles Woodson welcomed by Oakland Raiders fans

The Oakland Raiders haven't produced a winner in more than a decade, an extended fallow period that would drive some fan bases into hiding.
Case in point: To coincide with Charles Woodson's visit with the Raiders, fans organized a gathering at team facilities Tuesday to welcome the free-agent defensive back.
Woodson, who played for the Raiders from 1998 to 2005, has an offer in hand from the Denver Broncos. He stated at the onset of free agency that he'd like to finish his career with a contender, something the Raiders are extremely unlikely to be in 2013.
Then again, we don't remember hearing about Broncos fans celebrating Woodson's arrival at Dove Valley.
UPDATE: The fans' pleas were heard, as Woodson signed a contract with the Raiders on Tuesday night. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported it's for one year, according to a source who has seen the deal.