Charles Woodson wants to play another year

"No question," Woodson responded this week when asked if he would return as long as his body still feels good in January.
"I always thought it would depend on how my body felt at the end of the season," Woodson explained, via CSN Bay Area. "I don't know what I'm going to do. We still have five games left. That's five games in the NFL, where you're out there hitting and doing things that you do."
Woodson has been one of the few bright spots in Oakland this year, flying to the ball and enjoying his best season in a half-decade.
Now 38 years old, Woodson isn't dismissing the prospect of playing beyond 2015.
"I never thought about getting to 17 (years)," Woodson said. "I'm not thinking about playing into my 40s, but I don't know. I feel great. Why that is I have no clue, but I do. I'm going to play this season out, and we'll see what happens after that."
