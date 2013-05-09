Charles Woodson 'surprised' he's still without a team

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Charles Woodson figured he'd have more clarity to his situation by now.
The three-time All-Pro has remained on the free-agent market since being released by the Green Bay Packers in February. He has met with only one team, a fruitless visit with the San Francisco 49ers.
Woodson was at NFL Network studios Thursday, giving Around The League the opportunity to speak with the 15-year veteran. Woodson freely admits he didn't expect the cold shoulder in free agency.
"I am surprised because I don't think there's any question in anybody's mind whether or not I can play football," Woodson said. "So, my issue is, you know I can play football, why am I not on a team, why haven't I had more visits? I'm kind of surprised by it."
"I don't really know, but I would assume, two days after I left they signed a safety, then they picked up a young safety in the draft," Woodson said, referring to Craig Dahl and Eric Reid, respectively. "That's two more safeties added to their roster, so I don't really see that being an option at this point."
And if no team calls his number?
"I'd be upset, but I'm prepared at the same time," Woodson said. "I've been playing football for a long time, I've been in the NFL a long time. I love the game, I love to play and I know I have a lot left to give the game. So that would be frustrating not being on a team this coming season, but if that's the case, that's the case."
At 36, Woodson is a player in decline, but it's hard to argue he wouldn't provide depth and leadership to a secondary. We'll be surprised if Woodson leaves the game without at least an opportunity of catching on elsewhere.