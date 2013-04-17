Charles Woodson still on San Francisco 49ers' radar

General manager Trent Baalke told reporters Wednesday that the team is "still interested" in the former Green Bay Packers safety, according to Matt Maiocco of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area.
"We feel he can still play the game," Baalke said, per The Associated Press. "That's something we're going to continue to look at."
Woodson visited with the 49ers in March, but he left without a contract and told "NFL AM" earlier this month, "They let me get out of there. That wasn't a good sign."
Woodson is a three-time All-Pro, but at 36, his market has gone dark. Still, the 49ers have a gaping hole in the secondary, where Donte Whitner owns the strong side spot, but Craig Dahl is a depth signing at best.
Quizzed if the 49ers would make the free safety position a priority in the draft, Baalke shot that down.
"Do we feel it's a necessity to do that? I say no," Baalke said, stressing that the 49ers don't draft for need.