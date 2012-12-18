Charles Woodson's return to Packers remains unclear

Charles Woodson seemed to be on pace to play against the Chicago Bears, but team doctor Pat McKenzie found something he didn't like with Woodson's broken collarbone. There is still no set date for his return, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
"Charles Woodson's situation is, we're going to play him as soon as we're ready," coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. "What happened yesterday will not factor into his medical decision, just from the fact that he's been out about eight weeks and it's important for him to play.
"He wants to play, get some momentum and be ready for the playoffs. I've spoken to Charles today, I've spoken to Pepper (Burruss), our trainer, but I have not talked to Dr. McKenzie. As far as what we're thinking this weekend, it just hasn't yet been decided."
Woodson returned to practice last week and has been eager to play. No matter how much the Packers would love to get him some game snaps before the postseason, the team has clinched the NFC North and doesn't need to rush his return. And if anyone can jump back in the mix without much of a warm up, it's the 15-year veteran.