Charles Woodson, Oakland Raiders agree to terms

Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Oakland Raiders and Woodson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, per a source who has spoken to the veteran defensive back. Terms of the agreement were not immediately released.
Woodson gave retirement "serious consideration" just last month, but he returns to the Raiders after showing flashes of his old self in his second stint with Oakland.
Woodson will add a veteran presence to a young secondary that has addedTarell Brown and Usama Young this offseason, while hoping last year's first-round draft pick D.J. Hayden can make the leap in his second season.
Woodson recorded 75 tackles and one interception in the first full campaign he's played since 2010 with the Green Bay Packers.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down DeSean Jackson trade rumors and tries to figure out who will be next year's Michael Bennett (or Brent Grimes).