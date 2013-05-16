Charles Woodson interests N.Y. Giants, agent says

Charles Woodson left Denver without a contract from the Broncos, but the free-agent defensive back hasn't exhausted all his suitors.
ESPN's Josina Anderson was told Thursday by Woodson's agent, Carl Poston, that the New York Giants "have just put their toe in the water again."
Draft signings
The New Orleans Saints' Kenny Vaccaro and Detroit Lions' Ziggy Ansah were the first of the 2013 NFL Draft first-round selections to sign. Follow all the moves right here. More ...
Anderson noted the Giants are not a new team that "entered the mix" for Woodson during his stay with the Broncos. The Giants reportedly were one of a handful of clubs that showed interest in the 36-year-old back in March.
The Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders have discussed adding Woodson too, but ideally he wants to join a Super Bowl contender. Woodson did hedge on that demand last week during his visit to NFL Network, saying, "I know I am toward the end of my career. At this point, I want to play football."
Like the Broncos, the Giants need playmakers in the secondary, but they already have Stevie Brown and Antrel Rolle penciled in at safety. Ryan Mundy is positioned behind them, which means Woodson would be fighting for playing time.
This sounds a lot like Woodson's agent doing his best to pump up intrigue for a player still searching for work.
UPDATE: Don't count on Woodson to New York just yet. Nothing imminent, not even a visit, has been arranged, a team source told Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News. For that to change, the Giants likely would want Woodson to take a one-year deal and get paid close to the veteran minimum, Vacchiano reported.