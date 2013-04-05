Charles Woodson: I'm 'waiting around' for NFL interest

Charles Woodson might be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. But he's having a hard time finding a job this offseason after getting cut by the Green Bay Packers.
"Nothing right now," Woodson said Friday on "NFL AM," when asked whether he's received any interest from NFL teams. "Nothing substantial. I'm just waiting around. We put feelers out there just to see where everybody's at. There's not much right now."
Woodson took a visit to the San Francisco 49ers, but he noted it wasn't a good sign when they let him leave without making a contract offer.
"I went through this before in 2006 when nobody was interested in me coming out of Oakland. I'm in the same situation now. Just have to have a little patience. I'll land somewhere and help somebody win," Woodson said.
NFL.com's Steve Wyche asked whether the Baltimore Ravens had reached out to Woodson as a possible replacement for safety Ed Reed, who left the Ravens to create "some trouble" with the Houston Texans.
"I haven't heard anything from Baltimore or anybody else for that matter," Woodson said.
Woodson, 36, said teams consider him "ancient" at this stage of his career. It's worth wondering if Woodson will get a chance to continue that career -- or whether the clock to his first Hall of Fame vote begins this year.