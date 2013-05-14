Charles Woodson, Denver Broncos to meet Wednesday

The market for free agent Charles Woodson's services has been warming up.
According to agent Carl Poston, Woodson arrived in Denver on Tuesday night and plans to meet with the Broncos on Wednesday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported.
Poston also has heard about interest in Woodson from the Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers. The Panthers simply expressed interest in the 36-year-old safety. The Raiders didn't extend an offer, Rapoport reported, but they've told Woodson the financial parameters in which they'd sign him.
The flurry of interest is a big change from where Woodson was earlier this month. Before this week, his only previous visit was to the San Francisco 49ers in mid-March.
Woodson told Around The League last week that he was "surprised" by the frosty receptions he received on the open market after eight Pro Bowl nods with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.
Woodson's preference is to finish his career with a contender, which makes the Broncos an ideal fit. Although the Broncos are deep at cornerback with Champ Bailey, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Chris Harris, they can use safety depth behind Mike Adams and Rahim Moore. In Bailey and Woodson, the Broncos would have two future Hall of Famers leading their secondary.