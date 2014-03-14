Charles Tillman returns to Chicago Bears

Tillman passed on a chance to join his old coach Lovie Smith in Tampa, where he visited this week. He figures to start opposite Tim Jennings in Chicago, although a starting job probably isn't guaranteed at this stage of Tillman's career. Chicago has spent much of their offseason addressing their secondary, signing low-cost deals with safety Ryan Mundy and M.D. Jennings. Chicago also did a nice job improving their pass rush by picking up LaMarr Houston and Willie Young.