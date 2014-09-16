Charles Tillman hints at return to Bears for '15 season

Now that the Chicago Bears have placed Charles Tillman on season-ending injured reserve with a torn triceps, the question is whether the venerable cornerback will return for a 13th season in 2015.
Tillman suggested in a statement Monday that retirement is not on his mind after tearing the same triceps for the second time in 10 months.
"I appreciate the kind words of encouragement and support from all the Bears fans who have reached out to me," Tillman said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "I know this feeling way too well, but this isn't the end of the road for me.
"As I rehab my injury, my role will transition to helping coach and support my teammates. I will be at Halas Hall and do everything I can to help our team reach its goals."
Whether Tillman returns or not, he will be regarded as not just a respected leader but also the best cornerback in franchise history.
"He's one of the reasons why I came here, having that corner," defensive end Jared Allen said. "He's a great guy. He's a great teammate. He's very dependable and accountable."
Coach Marc Trestman believes Tillman was on his way to a third Pro Bowl season prior to the injury. If that is the case, there is ample reason for Tillman to re-sign for another season at age 34.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.