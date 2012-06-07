Charles Rogers has warrant issued for his arrest

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers after he failed to show up for a court appearance Wednesday in Michigan, according to MLive.com.
Rogers, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lions back in 2003, told the court that he didn't have transportation to show up; his license is suspended. The judge in the case gave Rogers until the end of the day or a warrant would be issued. He never showed up.
Rogers reportedly threatened his mother to "blow her mouth out" and said he was willing to do "the time" he would face as a result.
Man, this story is so depressing we can't write any more about it.