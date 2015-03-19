Charles Clay to Bills; Dolphins won't match offer

The Dolphins have elected not to match Buffalo's offer sheet for tight end Charles Clay, the Bills announced Thursday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports it's a five-year, $38 million deal, via a team source.
It was strictly a business decision for Miami, as the Dolphins are content with the tight-end combination of Jordan Cameron and 2013 fourth-round draft pick Dion Sims. There is no lingering animosity toward Clay, per Rapoport.
The Bills prepared a shrewd offer sheet, designed to attack Miami's salary cap in 2016. As a result, Clay will sail past Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham with $24.5 million in total earnings over the next two years.
Translation: Clay immediately becomes one of the NFL's most overpaid players.
In Clay, the Bills have landed a versatile H-back, capable of lining up in the backfield as a lead-blocker for recently acquired All-Pro tailback LeSean McCoy in coordinator Greg Roman's power-running attack.
Also a mismatch in the passing game, Clay was a surprise addition to NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2014 list after producing 69 receptions for 759 and seven total touchdowns in a breakout 2013 season.
In addition to Clay and McCoy, the aggressive Bills also signed uniquely talented game-breakerPercy Harvin. Throw in reliable possession receiver Robert Woods and explosive 2014 first-round draft pick Sammy Watkins, and Buffalo has stockpiled the AFC East's most imposing arsenal of skill-position talent.
Two months after leaving the Jets, Rex Ryan already boasts a stacked roster that rivals those he led to the AFC Championship Game in 2009 and 2010.
It's a shame he doesn't have an adequate quarterback to take advantage of those new toys.
