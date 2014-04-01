Charles Brown, New York Giants strike contract

The New York Giantsannounced the signing of former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Charles Brown on Tuesday.
Last season Brown famously was benched by Saints coach Sean Payton in Week 15 after poor play. The tackle was replaced in the starting lineup by raw rookie Terron Armstead for the end of the season and playoffs.
Brown, 26, started 22 games in New Orleans after being drafted in the second round in 2010.
The Giants continued to upgrade a porous offensive line after already signing free agents Geoff Schwartz, John Jerry and J.D. Walton. Brown could be a swing tackle behind Will Beatty -- who struggled himself last season -- and rookie Justin Pugh, who started at right tackle last year.
