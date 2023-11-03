Around the NFL

Chargers WR Keenan Allen nearing 10,000 career receiving yards

If Keenan Allen simply hits his career yards per game average, the wideout will become the second Chargers player in franchise history to hit the 10,000-yard mark on Monday night against the New York Jets.

In 11 seasons, the four-time Pro Bowler sits at 9,930 total yards, 70 shy of the mark. The career-long Charger averages 74.7 yards per contest over 133 games played. In seven games this season, he's averaging 91.9 YPG.

Allen's consistency at 31 years old is a tribute to his ability to continue to get open against any coverage.

"He's evolved. I think that he has stayed consistent in performance because of how committed he is to his craft," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Thursday, via the team's official transcript. "He really plays the receiver position as an art form. What makes Keenan special -- age, as well, the older he gets. His physical gifts aren't what makes him special, it's how he plays receiver. That consistency that he's played with his whole career is because of that commitment to playing the receiver position at the highest level. I think he can do things that are tough for receivers. He can play outside, he can play inside, he can read coverages, he can get to places that others can't get to because of his feel."

If he hits the mark Monday night, Allen would become the 54th player all-time to hit the 10K mark.

"Yeah, 10,000 is big," Allen said. "I remember seeing Cris Carter get 10,000 yards growing up watching the Vikings play, and it was a big deal then. So I think it's still a big deal now."

Next on the to-do list?

"Catch Antonio Gates," Allen said.

Gates is the Chargers record-holder with 11,851 yards on 955 catches over 16 seasons. The final six of those seasons, Gates and Allen spent as teammates.

Allen has been L.A.'s go-to for years, no more so in 2023 following Mike Williams' season-ending ACL injury. Allen has 643 yards on 54 catches with four TDs this season. Josh Palmer sits No. 2 for the Chargers with 23 grabs for 377 yards.

"He's a baller. He works hard. He practices harder than any guy that you know," safety Derwin James said of Allen. "For him to be able to do what he's been doing, nothing but love for him, nothing but respect. He's going to go down as one of the greats, get that gold jacket one day, for sure."

