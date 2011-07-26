Chargers WR Jackson expected to sign tender, report to camp

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson will sign his franchise tender and report to training camp on time, According to a source.
After being designated with the franchise tag last year, a disgruntled Jackson opted to sit out much of the 2010 season after failing to reach a long-term agreement with the Chargers. Jackson skipped the first 10 games of the season, returning in Week 12. In five games, Jackson had 14 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson was one of 10 plaintiffs in the Brady et al v. National Football League et al antitrust case.