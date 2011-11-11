Chargers tweet apology to frustrated Lopez after Raiders loss

Chargers fans swallowed a bitter pill Thursday night in a loss to the Raiders that left one former Bayside High pupil reeling in angst.
Despite the invaluable array of life lessons Mario Lopez absorbed playing A.C. Slater on "Saved by the Bell," the actor continues to grapple with the real-life roller-coaster ride that comes with rooting for San Diego's schizophrenic football team.
"Being a Charger fan is tough.. It's sad actually," Lopez tweeted after the loss. "But, I'm loyal to my home town teams. So much for loyalty! All good.. New day tomorrow :)"
That little smiley face at the end, friends?
It assures us Mario's going to be all right, but the Chargers -- coddling their own -- felt the need to reach out.
Certainly a tough hour for Lopez, and the kind of grim confrontation with life's stark realities that he must have channeled during his on-air blow-up with Zack (channeling an inner fire San Diego missed against Oakland).
As much as we appreciate the Chargers consoling their emotionally wounded followers, this was a job for Mr. Belding, or at least his take-life-by-the-horns brother Rod.