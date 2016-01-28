Chargers submit plans for potential training facility in Santa Ana

The Chargers haven't announced a move to Los Angeles but the team is inching towards the City of Angels.
On Thursday, the Bolts submitted grading and landscape plans for approval to the city of Santa Ana. Santa Ana is the most populous city in Orange County and is roughly 40 miles away from Hollywood Park -- the site where the Inglewood stadium will be located in 2019.
"This week the Chargers submitted grading and landscape plans for approval by the City of Santa Ana. The plans are for a five-acre parcel in Santa Ana that would be the location of the team's interim headquarters and training facilities in the event the team exercises its option to relocate to the Los Angeles area. The Chargers were granted the right to relocate to Los Angeles by vote of the NFL's ownership on January 12, 2016. The franchise is continuing to review all of its options, and no final decision on relocation has been made. It was necessary for the team to submit the grading and landscape plans now because of the long lead time necessary to secure land use approvals and to prepare the natural grass practice fields in time for the team's offseason workout schedule."
The Chargers must decide by March 23 if they plan to move to Los Angeles or stay in San Diego this year.
If an agreement is reached, both teams could potentially play in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum until the stadium is completed in 2019.