Chargers submit plans for potential training facility in Santa Ana

"This week the Chargers submitted grading and landscape plans for approval by the City of Santa Ana. The plans are for a five-acre parcel in Santa Ana that would be the location of the team's interim headquarters and training facilities in the event the team exercises its option to relocate to the Los Angeles area. The Chargers were granted the right to relocate to Los Angeles by vote of the NFL's ownership on January 12, 2016. The franchise is continuing to review all of its options, and no final decision on relocation has been made. It was necessary for the team to submit the grading and landscape plans now because of the long lead time necessary to secure land use approvals and to prepare the natural grass practice fields in time for the team's offseason workout schedule."