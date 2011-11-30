Chargers sign Gaither to replace injured OT McNeill

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers have placed offensive tackle Marcus McNeill on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury and signed tackle Jared Gaither off waivers.
McNeill, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, injured his neck during a loss to the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 10 and was inactive for the last two games.
Gaither was waived by Kansas City on Tuesday. A fifth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2007 supplemental draft, Gaither spent his first four seasons with the Ravens, starting 28 of 33 games played at left tackle. He signed with Kansas City as an unrestricted free agent in August and played in 10 games.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press