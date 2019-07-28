Chargers running back great Keith Lincoln dies at 80

Lincoln was a key member of the San Diego Chargers' AFL teams in the 1960s, playing seven seasons with the organization. He twice earned All-AFL honors (1963-64) and is a member of the Chargers' Hall of Fame. In the 1963 AFL Championship game, the versatile was recognized as the most outstanding player after amassing a record 329 yards from scrimmage (206 rushing, 123 receiving) in leading San Diego to a 51-10 win over the Boston Patriots. It remains the city's lone title in a major team sport.