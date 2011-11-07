Chargers owner gives candid assessment of Rivers' performance

Despite all the doom and gloom in San Diego these days, it's important to note that if the season ended today, the Chargers would be AFC West champions.
That means the Bolts -- and beleaguered quarterback Philip Rivers -- still have plenty of time to seize control of a weak division and position themselves for a postseason run.
That probably doesn't make owner Dean Spanos feel any better about a team he believed would be better than 4-4 at the halfway point. When asked about Rivers' struggles following a three-interception effort against the Packers, Spanos raised some eyebrows with his response.
"Sometimes you just have an off year," Spanos told NFL Network's Alex Flanagan (via ProFootballTalk.com). "That is what Phillip Rivers is having so far."
This was perceived by some -- including NBC analysts Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison -- to represent the opposite of a vote of confidence in the franchise quarterback.
Of course, Rivers -- despite his league-high 14 interceptions -- doesn't need a vote of confidence from his owner. The only way Billy Volek takes off his jacket is if a warm breeze rolls in off San Diego Bay.
Spanos gave an honest answer, an accurate answer, and we're sure Rivers undoubtedly would agree.