Chargers, Norv Turner mum on starting running back

We have a slightly tedious scenario out of San Diego, where Chargers coach Norv Turner is keeping quiet about his plans at running back leading up to Sunday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.
Turner caused waves when he sat Ryan Mathews in favor of Jackie Battle for much of the team's 37-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Mathews struggled with ball security in the previous week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which led Turner to suggest that Battle gave the Chargers the best chance to beat K.C.
It initially was believed Mathews would regain his starring role, but Turner is keeping this one a mystery.
"The starter -- we'll find out on the first play of the game," he told U-T San Diego after Friday's practice.
Turner argues that making a huff over the starting lineup is a waste of time: "It's not a big deal. One had 14 carries (Mathews) and one had 15 carries (Battle), and if we can get that done again, it'll be outstanding."