Chargers' Malcom Floyd reportedly will be back in 2014

Malcom Floyd's uncertain future has been one of the biggest questions surrounding the San Diego Chargers' offseason. It appears we finally have some clarity.
According to U-T San Diego, Floyd will play in 2014 following a career-threatening neck injury suffered early last year, per team and league sources.
"The doc said ... I'm at risk just like anybody else," Floyd said Monday. "There's not really a worry. As far as going out there and performing, I'm really excited to make plays again. Hopefully, I can do more this year than I ever have. ... I'm feeling good. I think I feel like my old self."
It's outstanding news for a Chargers offense that could use another deep threat. Keenan Allen is coming off a monster rookie year, but the Chargers lacked depth with only Vincent Brown and Eddie Royal on the chart. Floyd will be 33 years old this season, but he topped 800 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012 before getting injured early last season.
This should be another year of transition for the Chargers' passing attack. Guys like Allen and tight end Ladarius Green are emerging, but Philip Rivers still needs production from veterans like Antonio Gates and Floyd.
