Chargers' Malcom Floyd carted off field with leg injury

One week after losing Danario Alexander to a torn right ACL, the San Diego Chargers are crossing their fingers and hoping for the best on another wide receiver's knee injury -- and early reports indicate they might have avoided the worst.
Malcom Floyd had to be helped onto a cart after injuring his right leg while running a goal-line route versus cornerback Shareece Wright. Coach Mike McCoy, standing nearby, immediately yelled for the trainer.
Floyd had an MRI later Monday, and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that initial tests revealed a knee sprain, not a torn ACL, according to a source informed of the injury. A Chargers spokesman said the team officially is calling Floyd's injury a "strain." Rapoport said more might be known Tuesday, and the Chargers and Floyd would seek a second opinion this week.
It's routine for any injured player to be carted off the practice field in training camp. In this case, though, the injury appeared serious enough that players surrounded Floyd in prayer while trainers examined his knee.
With Alexander already out for the season, the Chargers could be down both starters at wide receiver.
If Floyd is out for a lengthy period, Vincent Brown will ascend to the No. 1 receiver role, with Eddie Royal and rookie Keenan Allen next on the depth chart. All three receivers handled first-team snaps after Floyd was carted away.
Previously demoted to persona non grata status, Robert Meachem also could be granted a new lease on his Chargers life. Alternatively, the Chargers could dial up free agent Brandon Lloyd, who played under McCoy in Denver from 2009 to 2011.