Chargers' Ken Whisenhunt will be in demand in 2014

One year after being fired in Arizona, San Diego Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt is re-emerging as a hot name to fill NFL head coaching vacancies in 2014.
Instrumental in Philip Rivers' career renaissance, Whisenhunt fits the mold of what the Houston Texans are seeking in their next coach, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month.
Having already met with former Bears coach Lovie Smith, the Texans are expected to interview Whisenhunt "at the soonest chance possible," according to ESPN.com.
Both the Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press expect the Lions to come calling if Jim Schwartz is fired next week.
We discussed coaches on the hot seat in last week's "Around The League Podcast," reaching the conclusion that there will be no less than a half dozen openings in 2014.
Whisenhunt isn't your typical recycled NFL coaching candidate. The only coach ever to lead the Cardinals to the Super Bowl, he was run out of town because the front office couldn't find a quarterback in a three-year time span following Kurt Warner's retirement.
When the ax falls on Black Monday, expect Whisenhunt's name to be at or near the top of the wish list for those teams seeking an organizational turnaround.
